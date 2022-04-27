Derry Girls: See fans reaction as Barry's rollercoaster and cameo roles appear in episode 3

TV star and writer Amy Huberman appeared as a frustrated train station worker who over shares about her romantic insatiability.
As the show was aired Amy posted to Instagram to thank the show for having her on, saying that filming the show was the best craic ever.
Michael Fry also posed as Fra, the snack trolley attendant. He came under duress from all the main characters over 'display kitkats'.
Meanwhile Peaky Blinders’ star Packy Lee poses as an aggressive-looking passenger on the Portrush-bound train.
Derry Girls: See what you said about third episode
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 11:40
Fans tell what they think
Page 1 of 2