Desperate plea issued by PSNI to locate missing Lisa Faulkner - family 'increasingly concerned for her welfare'

Police and the family of 41-year-old Lisa Faulkner are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

They have made a fresh appeal for information about Lisa - who also featured as a missing person on PSNI Facebook pages yesterday.

Lisa Faulkner

Lisa was last seen in the Lomond Avenue area of east Belfast at 9.15am on Wednesday 29th January.

Lisa is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a mustard coloured top, grey/black jeans and a green jacket.

Police would ask Lisa or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in touch with them at Strandtown station on 101 quoting reference number 785 29/01/20.