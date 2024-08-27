Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all seasoned skinny dippers and nude-newbies, here’s your chance to strip off on the Strand!

Have you ever wanted the chance to experience the freedom of swimming without trunks or bikinis at Portstewart Strand? Here’s your chance on Sunday, September 1.

Hosted by British Naturism Northern Ireland, this event is in aid of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to celebrate the charity's 200th anniversary as well as the 60th anniversary of British Naturism.

The organisers said: “Why not make a day of it by bringing a picnic to the beach and enjoying other beach games and activities?

Do you dare to bare for the skinny dip in aid of the RNLI. Credit National Trust

"To join Northern Ireland’s fourth annual Great British Skinny Dip, please come along to the far end of the Strand (Posts 10-11) at 11am on Sunday 1 September 2024.