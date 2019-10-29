Docklands IRA bomb survivor Wayne Gruba honoured for work

The co-founder of the Docklands Victims Association in London, Wayne Gruba, was this week appointed to the Order of the British Empire and received a British Empire Medal.

The award ceremony at County Hall, Chelmsford, was in recognition of Mr Gruba’s 23 years’ service to victims of the 1996 IRA bomb attack in London.

Mr Gruba said afterwards: “I feel immensely touched to receive this honour today. However, I’m accepting this award on behalf of all the victims of conflict and all those other volunteers at the DVA who work tirelessly to help those in need.”

Rt Hon Laurence Robertson MP, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, said: “This is a very well deserved award. Wayne has been a huge assistance to the committee for our report into the government’s shameful treatment of British victims of IRA-Libya terrorism.”