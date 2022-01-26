1. Grieves

Grieves is a lovely 6 year old 3 legged Border Collie who was found straying. Although he only has 3 legs, this doesn't stop Grieves from being a super happy guy and he can move really well with 3 legs! According to Grieves a tennis ball is his favourite toy and if you play with him you will have a best friend for life! Grieves is looking for a relaxed household with older teenage children, he needs quiet walking areas and someone who can help with his dog reactivity. Someone at home a large portion of the day to begin with will help him settle into his new home environment.

Photo: Dogs Trust