Through no fault of their own, these beautiful dogs are now looking for a new place to call their own.
They are being looked after by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena, can you offer one of them a forever home?
If interested in one of the dogs listed below please head to the Dogs Trust Northern Ireland website here.
1. Grieves
Grieves is a lovely 6 year old 3 legged Border Collie who was found straying. Although he only has 3 legs, this doesn't stop Grieves from being a super happy guy and he can move really well with 3 legs! According to Grieves a tennis ball is his favourite toy and if you play with him you will have a best friend for life! Grieves is looking for a relaxed household with older teenage children, he needs quiet walking areas and someone who can help with his dog reactivity. Someone at home a large portion of the day to begin with will help him settle into his new home environment.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Casper
Casper the 9 year old Collie cross, has been waiting for his forever home with Dogs Trust since July 2020. He is a shy but very sweet natured and clever boy looking for a quiet home. He is housetrained and loves a snuggle once he gets to know you, his favourite toy to play with is a ball! Casper does not like it when people leave the house and is currently on a training plan to manage this so adopters will have to continue with this management.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dougie
Dougie is an adorable, sensitive fella who takes his time getting to know people. He is approx. 2-3 years old, his favourite snack is sausage and he enjoys a snuggle from the carers he knows. He is getting more and more confident every day. Dougie can share his forever home with older teenage kids ages 15 and up. He will need understanding owners that can manage his limited eyesight well and have no other pets at home. Dougie needs someone that will manage his medical needs - all of which can be discussed with the Rehoming Centre team.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Barney
Barney is a beautiful miniature long haired Dachshund who loves his walks and is waiting for his forever sofa. He is looking for an quiet, adult only home with no visiting children, as Barney struggles with busy households. Barney can be selective with dogs but can socialise when introduced properly, he would be best suited as the only pet in his new home.
Photo: Dogs Trust