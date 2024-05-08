Royal British Legion standard bearers at the Londonderry War Memorial. INLS4610-198KM

The Foyle Hospice, the NI Humanists and several community groups have also benefited from the €3 million tranche of money dedicated to 35 cross-border partnerships.

One of the largest grants was the €50,000 awarded to the 2024 All-Island Cup – a women’s football competition staged by the Football Association of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Football league.

As part of a partnership with the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care, the Foyle Hospice shared almost €27,000 to stage a ‘community-centred conference’.

Other grants went to projects such as the Falls Community Council and Youth Work Ireland, with €28,500 for their ‘Civic Visions: Inspiring North-South Cooperation’ project, and the west Belfast Colin Neighbourhood Partnership/Portlaoise Family Resource Centre for ‘Stepping Stones to Resillience’ (€44,900).

Tanaiste Micheal Martin praised the projects as covering “a broad range of sectors and themes”.

“I established the Shared Island Initiative in 2020 with a positive vision for the future of our island – a vision of a more confident, inclusive and prosperous island for everyone, North and South,” he said.

“The Shared Island Civic Society Fund promotes practical co-operation and interaction in civic society on this island. This latest round of grants will promote North-South co-operation and enhance cross-border civic, economic, cultural and community links across the island.”

One of the largest grants went to the Newry Chamber Music.

In partnership with the Irish Youth Opera (trading as Opera Collective Ireland), the €42,800 award will help fund ‘The Walk from the Garden by Jonathan Dove – A Church Opera in One Act.’

Another €50,000 went to Belfast Summer School of traditional music (trading as Belfast TradFest) as part of the St Patrick’s Festival Partnership.

Mr Martin said there has been “huge interest” in the fund after its launch last year.

“People and communities are reaching out to each other, identifying areas of common interest, and agreeing ways to work together to address joint concerns.