Instagram post by Eamonn Holmes of his mother waving him goodbye

The post said: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation."

He added: “We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

His post was inundated with messages of support from fans, including: “So [email protected], it’s heartbreaking isn’t it. X”

According to Funeral Times Josephine Holmes (née Fitzsimmons) died on November 18 and is the ‘late wife of Leonard Holmes’.Her funeral will leave the family home 10.45 for funeral mass at St Patrick's 11.30am Tuesday 22nd November.