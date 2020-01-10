Eamonn Holmes in hot water over ruthless tirade against Meghan Markle

Northern Ireland broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes, has caused controversy after he described the Duchess of Sussex as 'awful, woke, weak, manipulative and spoilt' on live radio on Friday.

Holmes, 60, made the comments on his weekday show on talkRADIO on Friday.

"I just find her incredibly irritating," said Holmes live on air.

"I've never met her but when I look at her, I think, I don't like you.

"You [Meghan Markle] are just that awful, woke, weak, manipulative and spoilt.

"The may well both be somewhat damaged but she is a manipulator, she is a controller, you mark my words."

Eamonn Holmes and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Holmes' comments were met with both support and revulsion.

"Eamonn Holmes' comments on Megan Markle really do justify why Harry and Megan are right to walk away from it all," said one man.

"How can you talk about somebody with so much conviction that you’ve never met. These people are utterly demented," added another.

One woman said she agreed with everything Holmes said.

"I can't believe I am about to say this but I actually agree with everything Eamonn said - Meghan Markle and Harry have not just let the Queen down, they have let the country down."

Holmes made the comments on the back of the news Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced their decision to step back from their duties as full-time members of the royal family.