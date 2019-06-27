East Antrim’s Andrew Jackson Cottage reopens after £0.25m restoration

The ancestral home of the seventh President of the United States near Carrickfergus has reopened after an £0.25m makeover.

The Andrew Jackson Cottage, built in the 1750s in Boneybefore, is where Jackson’s parents lived before they left for a new life in America.

The interior of the Boneybefore tourist attracction.

The renovation included replacing and repairing the traditional wooden beams, restoring the façade and new paving along the outside.

The project also involved damp repairs with the installation of heated flooring and the restoration of the traditional thatched roof with a specialist tradesman sourced to complete the works.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “We’re delighted with the difference these works have made to safeguard this must-see attraction.

“The Andrew Jackson Cottage has welcomed visitors to Mid and East Antrim since 1984 and even with the recent facelift, you still feel like you are stepping back in time when you visit this special cottage.

Artefacts on display in the cottage.

“These extensive works and investment from council will add value to the cottage, the artefacts and enhance the visitor experience.

“This work will protect this invaluable attraction for generations to come and enjoy a real and authentic experience here in Mid and East Antrim.”

The Andrew Jackson Cottage is located beside the US Rangers Museum which was renovated last year and has since featured on prime time TV shows.

The first citizen added: “This Independence Day offers the perfect opportunity to explore the close heritage we share with our American neighbours.”

Council is also in the process of applying for the venue to be approved for civil marriages and partnerships.

Free to visit, the Ulster-Scots farmhouse is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm.