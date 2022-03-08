Edward pays tribute to stillborn baby sister on International Women’s Day

Dubliner Edward O’Neill and his father and brother were caught up in the UVF bombing of Dublin 1974 which killed 33 people and his sister. His father, also Edward, died trying to shield his two sons.

“On this International Women’s Day I want to pay tribute to and remember my sister Martha,” Mr O’Neill said in a video clip on the Facebook page of the South East Fermanagh Foundation.

“Marta’s life was taken as a result of terrorism on 7 May 1974 in Dublin when the UVF exploded three no warning car bombs killing 33 people and injuring over 200.

However he explained Marta was still born as a result of the attack.

“My mother was having a very healthy pregnancy up until the time of the explosions but as a result of my father and myself being injured with my brother in the explosions, she went into severe shock and Martha was stillborn on 4 August 1974.

“I always wonder what she would have turned out like. I wonder what sort of career she would have chosen, I wonder would she have met the man of her dreams and would she have had children? Would she have had grandchildren at this stage?

“It is something that I feel very cheated of. I never got to do the big brother things with her.

“But on this international women’s Day I want to ensure that people like Martha - women whose lives where taken as a result of terrorism, are always remembered.”

Another contributor, Diane Woods, paid tribute to her aunt, who was from Fermanagh.

“Today on International Women’s Day I remember with great affection my aunt Emily Bullock who along with my uncle Thomas Bullock was murdered in their home, an isolated farmhouse near to the border, bewteen Fermanagh and Cavan,” she said.

“A number of armed IRA men shot them both as they settled down to watch the evening news.

“My aunt was a decent, quiet, inoffensive lady who got on well with everyone. I have treasured childhood memories of going to stay with her and the kindness she showed to me.” They were murdered on 21 September 1972.