Elderly at NI nursing home thrilled to get postcards of kindness from across the world

Strangers from across the globe have been sending messages of kindness to the elderly in a Co Armagh nursing home, after an online message from a member of staff.

Mahon Hall Nursing Home in Portadown has been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers who have taken time out to write to the residents.

Kathy Davison, Personal Activities Leader at the home, revealed that she had spotted a post online about a group who organises people to send letters and postcards to residents in nursing homes across the UK.

“I thought it was a great idea and signed up. I couldn’t sign each resident up because of data protection, but people are sending letters to all the residents of the nursing home,” said Kathy.

“We have been doing it for just five weeks now and already we have had letters and cards from across the world.

“The residents even got a card from a British/Australian family who wrote to the residents from Vietnam.

“It was really nice of them to send the postcard. They took time out of their busy lives to write the card.

“They described how it was very busy in Vietnam and how all the buses were jam packed. They also talked about the elephans they had seen,” she said.

“It was a really nice card and the residents were thrilled to receive it.”

Kathy says they receive a new card almost every day and she goes round all three units and the 60 residents to read the letters to them.

“There is one woman who waits for the postman every day now to see if there is a new letter.”

Kathy revealed that another letter writer sent a card with sunflowers, a dog, the beach and her favourite place. “It brought up so much discussion among the residents and great memories for their own past. Many spoke of their own holidays, such as Sunday School outings to Portrush.

“It has opened up a whole new world to them.

“I would like to ask you all if you are on your travels to send us one with a wee note about your travels, even if it’s only a trip that is local. Talk about your travel, your family, pets or just an interest you hobby you have.

“We would be interested in receiving letters also. Like a penpal idea,” said Kathy.

“This combats loneliness for some people as it really makes their day that someone has taken the time from their day to write to them,” she said.

Please address all postcards/ letters to: The Residents, 16 Mahon Road, Portadown, Co. Armagh N.Ireland BT623EF