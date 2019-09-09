Elderly farmer found dead by neighbours is named locally

The elderly farmer who was found dead by neighbours on his farm has been named locally.

He was discovered on his Crawfordstown Road farm - which lies between Loughinisland and Drumaness in Co Down.- yesterday.

He has been named locally as 83-year-old James Nelson. Mr Nelson is understood to have lived alone on his farm.

Slieve Croob UUP Councillor Alan Lewis, who knew Mr Nelson, said his death had sent shock waves through the close knit community.

Earlier he said: "I am saddened by the news, my thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman and his family," he said.

"I have visited the area and spoke with neighbours who are shocked, anxious and deeply concerned”

“He was found by neighbours who would have helped him on the farm, they were very upset, stunned and hadn’t fully processed what had happened."

Fellow Slieve Croob SDLP Councillor Hugh Gallagher said he was aware that the PSNI were carrying out an investigation into the death.

"I am aware that he got help from locals with his farm who have been very good neighbours," he said. "Those same neighbours are still keeping the farm going today. They had a great shock."

And Mr Lewis said Mr Nelson's neighbours are "the embodiment of what good neighbours should be".