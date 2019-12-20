Elderly Newtownabbey woman hospitalised after falling in home during the night

Police forced the door of a property in Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday) to locate an elderly female who had fallen the night before.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident after a member of the Good Morning Newtownabbey team was unable to get speaking to the pensioner yesterday morning.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Good Morning Newtownabbey member had been making her regular phone calls to the elderly and vulnerable in our community. She didn’t get a response from an elderly female, so she investigated further.

“When the support worker arrived at the property she got no response after knocking the front door. On checking further she could see the female lying on her bedroom floor.

“The support worker rightly contacted our colleagues in NIAS who in turn contacted us to help them to gain entry. A short time later I was able to force the door and allow us all access.

“The female had taken a fall during the night and had managed to get a blanket over herself overnight, but couldn’t get up.

“Thanks to this valuable service we were able to get the elderly female the treatment she required and transport her to hospital.”