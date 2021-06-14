Eleventh Night bonfire scent captured in new Belfast-made candle

'Smell of the Twelfth' scented candle

The company behind the ‘Smell of the Twelfth’ candle also points to ongoing Covid social-distancing practises as a good reason to conjure up the atmosphere of the ‘boney’ from the safety of your own home.

NI Parcels said the candles, which can be pre-ordered for delivery in July, cost £20 each and come with a mini pallet that can be used as a base for the candle or utilised as a coaster for drinks.

The candles are described on the company’s website as being “lovingly hand made in Belfast” and having “smoky wood scents that will transport people to an 11th night celebration”.

A spokesman for NI Parcels said: “At NI Parcels we serve all communities in Northern Ireland and we celebrate diversity. The celebrations around the 12th of July are important to many people but understandably many are concerned about the pandemic this year.

“That’s why we have developed our ‘Smell of the Twelfth’ candle so that anyone can light up at home this year and celebrate the Twelfth without having to leave the safety of their own home.

“We’re including a mini wooden pallet with each candle as these are so key to the event and we thought it would make a home celebration that little bit more authentic.”

The spokesman said he accepted that, as scented candles go, the smell of burning bonfires “might not offer the most relaxing experience” but added: “We think this is exactly what a lot of our customers are waiting for.

“The candles and pallets are available now for delivery around the world. While we are expecting to see most demand from within Northern Ireland we are also hoping to attract customers from around the world.”

He went on to say: “There are Northern Irish communities in places as far afield as the USA, Australia and New Zealand and the ‘Smell of the Twelfth’ candle makes a perfect gift to loved ones living abroad who are unable to attend events in Northern Ireland.”