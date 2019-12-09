Emergency services at scene of major incident on NI beach

A major incident has been declared on Ballycastle beach after a group of swimmers got into difficulty.

Emergency crews from the NIFRS, HEMS,NIAS,HMGC RNLI, and police are dealing with the incident.

More details as we get them

PSNI and ambulance at the scene this morning

PSNI and ambulance at the scene this morning

Emergency services at the scene

