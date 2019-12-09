Emergency services at scene of major incident on NI beach Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A major incident has been declared on Ballycastle beach after a group of swimmers got into difficulty. Emergency crews from the NIFRS, HEMS,NIAS,HMGC RNLI, and police are dealing with the incident. More details as we get them PSNI and ambulance at the scene this morning Emergency services at the scene Emergency services at the scene Emergency services at the scene Man left 'badly shaken' after gun fired at his home - police working to establish reason for 'reckless attack'