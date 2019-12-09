Emergency services at scene of major incident on NI beach after 'swimmers get into difficulty'

A major incident has been declared on Ballycastle beach after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the sea.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about an incident in the Cushendall Road area shortly after 8.40am.
A spokesman for the Ambulance Service this morning said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:28 on 9 December 2019 following reports of a number of swimmers in difficulty in Ballycastle.
"NIAS despatched 2 Emergency crews, 2 ambulance officers and a HART officer to the scene.
"The Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS team on board, was also tasked
to the incident.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one female patient was
taken, by ambulance to Causeway Hospital."