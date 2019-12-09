Emergency services at scene of major incident on NI beach after 'swimmers get into difficulty'

A major incident has been declared on Ballycastle beach after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the sea.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about an incident in the Cushendall Road area shortly after 8.40am.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service this morning said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:28 on 9 December 2019 following reports of a number of swimmers in difficulty in Ballycastle.

"NIAS despatched 2 Emergency crews, 2 ambulance officers and a HART officer to the scene.

"The Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS team on board, was also tasked

to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one female patient was

taken, by ambulance to Causeway Hospital."

PSNI and ambulance at the scene this morning

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services at the scene