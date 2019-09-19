Emergency services rescue dog after Larne cliff fall

Members of the emergency services were tasked to the Glenarm Road area of Larne this morning after a dog became trapped on a coastal ledge.

A fire appliance from Larne Fire Station and a specialist rescue team appliance attended the incident in Chaine Park after receiving a call at 10.40am.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the dog. Pic by Allen Craig.

Detailing the rescue, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small animal rescue in Chaine Park, Larne. A dog was stuck 40ft up a cliff face.

“Firefighters used a ladder, a working at height kit and rope rescue equipment to get to the dog. The dog was rescued by 12.43pm.”