Eminent Co Down born judge Charles Quin dies aged 68

An eminent lawyer who left Northern Ireland for the Cayman Islands in the 1980s – and who is credited with enhancing the tax haven’s legal system and legal services industry – has died aged 68.

Charles George Quin QC was born in Magheralin, Co Down, the youngest child of Rev George Alderson Quin and Norah (née Lowry). His father later became the bishop of Down and Dromore.

As an attorney and later a Grand Court judge, Justice Quin was involved in many multi-billion dollar litigation cases in the international offshore banking and financial centre.

He read law at Southampton, but switched to history after six weeks because he found it “too boring, too much hard work, and [it] interfered with playing football on Wednesday afternoons”.

He returned to Belfast to study law at Queen’s University, and was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1978, his Times obituary reported.

Charles Quin was diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in 2007. In 2018 he again underwent cancer treatment in the UK, but on learning that the disease had become incurable, he returned to the Cayman Islands and died on June 7.

He is survived by wife Diana and sons Nicholas, Thomas and William.