End of an era as Wendy Austin bids farewell to BBC

Iconic broadcast journalist Wendy Austin was in receipt of a wealth of glowing tributes as she finished her 44-year career at the BBC today.

To mark her last day the veteran journalist, described by many as a trailblazer, was a guest on the Talkback show which she used to present.

Wendy Austin on her last day at the BBC

On the show it was revealed by BBC Newsline’s Donna Traynor that one of the Wendy’s first stories when a reporter in Larne was about a young lad who had rescued someone from the sea. Donna said that she had a special interest in Wendy’s career as that young lad had gone on to become her husband.

“Ronan got me onto the front page of the East Antrim Times so I’m forever in his debt,” said Wendy.

The Belfast born journalist had studied law before dropping out to become a reporter with the East Antrim Times before moving to the Belfast Telegraph, Downtown Radio and then the BBC in 1976.

Wendy anchored Good Morning Ulster, Talkback, Inside Business and on Radio 4 she hosted Women’s Hour and PM. She received an honorary doctorate and MBE for her services to journalism.

Good Morning Ulster presenters Seamus McKee and Wendy Austin

On yesterday’s Talkback programme a text was read out from frontline journalist Kate Adie: “Give my best regards to Wendy and tell her I remember it made me so happy to see that I wasn’t the only one to cover riots wearing a good pair of high heels. Professional with style.”

First Minister Arlene Foster described Wendy as a trailblazer for women in broadcasting while BBC’s Mark Carruthers said Wendy was a national institution.

Mike Nesbitt, who came to the BBC as a university student, said Wendy’s professionalism stood out.

Wendy said she was overwhelmed by the kind words from colleagues past and present.

Wendy Austin has been described as a trailblazer

She shared her recollection of an interview with UUP deputy leader John Taylor on Good Morning Ulster: “I suppose we all have our days when we’re maybe being a bit patronising, that was the case. It went on through the interview until eventually he said, ‘my dear girl’. I said Mr Taylor, ‘I am not your dear girl’. Apparently I’m told their was audible cheering on the Westlink.”

Commenting on the rise of females in NI politics, she said: “It’s been terrific to see women coming much more to the fore as far as politics here in concerned. I may have been a one woman band (in broadcasting), but there weren’t too many of them there either.

“It was a real challenge for female politicians particularly in those days. When I was going to interview them for the first time some of them were even more nervous than I was.”

In retirement Wendy said she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband Frank in Donegal.

The respected journalist gave an emotional farewell at the end of the programme: “Can I say thank you to all of (the listeners) for keeping me company for all of these years, lots of people who became really good friends. Don’t feel you have to stop coming up and saying hello because I really enjoy that.”