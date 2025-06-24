Eugene Diamond shuts up shop: Closing doors for the final time 'will break my heart', says Ballymena legend as ill health forces him to quit newsagents

Ballymena newsagent Eugene Diamond is to shut up shop after 45 years serving the town.

A mainstay of Ballymena is to shutter his shop for good – and says closing the doors for the final time will break his heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1979, Eugene Diamond has played a vital role in the life of the Co Antrim town, and could always be found behind the counter of his newsagents, keeping the people informed of the world through rain and snow, from globe-spanning events like the Falklands War to everyday local tidings of births and marriages.

Aged 67, ill health is now forcing him to sell off the business – and once Diamond’s News closes, it’ll be the end of an era in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had 45 great years here on Broughshane Street but all things come to a end,” he told the News Letter. “I’m taking some great memories with me.

Diamonds News on Broughshane Street, Ballymena.

“The shop has been a presence in a lot of people’s lives. It’s the old story, parents tell their children and grandchildren about me, saying this is where their sweets come from, and then they grow up and bring their own children.

“The important thing for me was the personal touch. So many people now, they just want to scan their shopping through a machine in silence; here, there’s always a conversation, either with me or the girls I’ve had working for me. In fact, plenty of people pop in just for the conversation –they don’t even need to buy anything.”

Selling all the news that’s fit to print since 1979, he remembers his early days when the headlines were dominated by Margaret Thatcher’s then-new premiership, and since then has lived through big changes in society and his industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s now one of the few traditional newsagents left, in fact, as independent corner stores have become thin on the ground in the 21st century.

Eugene Diamond is being forced to sell his Ballymena newsagents after 45 years behind the counter.

His departure will leave a definite hole in the life of the town – and as Eugene points out, his shop isn’t just a beloved business but has made a measurable difference to the community.

Pride of place is a plaque he received from the National Lottery, stating that £1m has been spent on good causes from tickets bought in Diamond’s News.

“A lot of folks have similar plaques, but that’s an unusual amount of money,” he said, “especially as it’s all from a wee place like mine. It just goes to show the difference you can make, and I like knowing that something I’ve done has been such a benefit to society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the business nearing its last days and the building up for sale, Eugene knows it’s only a matter of time until he brings the shutter down for the final time.

The business has been running consistently since 1979.

“It’ll break my heart, it will,” he admitted.

“Word has got around already; I posted on social media which got picked up by a local website, and more than 1,000 people have reacted to it – hundreds of comments.