Exciting career development opportunity for young NI filmmakers

As Northern Ireland continues to establish itself as a centre of excellence within the film industry, budding young filmmakers are getting the chance to develop their talents and to promote their work both nationally and internationally.

Supported by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, the new Cinemagic initiative will allow 20 young people to form a trainee production crew to make a short film following a series of “masterclasses and workshops led by the professional mentors”.

Cinemagic say the opportunity will provide the filmmakers, aged 18-25, with an invaluable insight to all aspects of filmmaking and the essential skills required in each area.

The successful applicants will be assigned individual roles on the film crew and, importantly, must be available on February 11 and February 19, as well as from March 30 to April 4, 2020.

The project is being funded by the PEACE IV programme, with match-funding being provided by both The Executive Office at Stormont and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Cinemagic chief executive Joan Burney Keatings said: “We look forward to meeting and working with young talented and creative young people who are interested in the film industry and want to share ideas and learn from industry professionals.

“We are looking for young people from all backgrounds to come together and work on a common goal and illustrate what can be achieved working as a team on this innovative opportunity.”

All training and filming will take place in the ABC Council area and the filmmakers are expected to make their own way to and from training and filming each day. No previous experience is necessary.

Application forms are available from shauna@cinemagic.org.uk. Applications must be received via email by noon on January 27, 2020.

Further information is available at www.cinemagic.org.uk