Executive must introduce law to ban smacking, says NSPCC NI

Natalie Whelehan, NSPCC NI

The review led by Univerity College London and an international team of experts analysed 20 years of research on the topic, looking at 69 studies worldwide.

The research followed children over time and analysed data on physical punishment and a range of different outcomes.

It suggests that across the world two thirds (63%) of children between the ages of two and four, approximately 250 million children, are regularly subjected to physical punishment by their caregivers.

Researchers say so far 62 sovereign countries, including Scotland and Wales, have banned the practice and experts are calling for England, Northern Ireland and all countries to end the physical punishment of children in all settings including the home.

Lead author Dr Anja Heilmann, of the UCL Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, said: “Physical punishment is ineffective and harmful, and has no benefits for children and their families. This could not be clearer from the evidence we present. We see a definitive link between physical punishment and behavioural problems such as aggression and antisocial behaviour.

“Physical punishment consistently predicts increases in these types of behavioural difficulties. Even more worrying are findings that children who are the recipients of physical punishment are at increased risk of being subjected to more severe levels of violence.”

Natalie Whelehan, policy and public affairs manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “This is yet another significant study, conducted by experts, that shows that physical punishment is harmful to children.

“It cannot be right that in 2021 children are the only group in society that it is acceptable to assault in Northern Ireland. The case for legal reform is beyond doubt.

“The Northern Ireland Executive urgently needs to change the law so that children in Northern Ireland have the same protection as those in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.