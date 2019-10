Portmuck Coastguard responded to reports of a red flare sighted off Whitehead last night (Monday).

Commenting on the 9.10 pm incident, a Portmuck Coastguard spokesperson said: “We spoke to first informants to get a location for sighting however the Coastguard team was later stood down after an extensive search of the area with nothing found.

“If you see a flare, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, giving details of what you observed and the location.”