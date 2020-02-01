Extensive searches under way for missing man

Extensive searches have been taking place in Antrim during Saturday for a 54-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Patrick Gibbons was last seen in the Antrim area at around 1am on Wednesday, January 29.

Patrick is described as being around 5”6 in height, slim build and has short dark hair. He has a number of tattoos including a Celtic Cross on his arms and has a scar on his right cheek.

Patrick was last seen wearing a dark blue anorak with blue jeans.

Police would ask Patrick or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with them at Antrim Station on 101, quoting reference number 1759 29/01/20.