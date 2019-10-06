Facebook appeal launched to find precious ashes of baby lost in NI town

A heartbroken mother has issued a heartbreaking post on Facebook asking for help to locate the precious ashes of her baby.

The item was lost in Armagh.

The precious necklace

In a post on Facebook, Suzan McComb writes: "If anyone knows of someone finding either this little part that has our baby's ashes in it or the breastmilk cage can you let me know?

"I brought the necklace to Ewarts jewelers yesterday and between there, Emersons and back to my car it has been lost.

"Obviously I am very keen to get it back as I wear this EVERY day "