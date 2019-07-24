Family concern as Emmett Turley remains missing for five days

A fresh appeal has been launched for information on Emmett Turley five days after he left his Co Armagh home.

His family said the Lurgan man was last seen boarding a train to Belfast on Saturday morning and could be anywhere in NI.

Emmett Turley

This is extremely out of character, his family say and are very keen to get in touch with him.

A family friend said he had been missing from his home in Victoria Street from 7am on July 22.

She said: "It has been established that he boarded the 7:38 train to Belfast on Saturday morning from Lurgan Train Station.

"Please share his photo. Any information will be much appreciated as it is very out of character for Emmett to not be in contact with his friends or family."

On Monday the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page posted a photo of Emmett saying he had gone missing from his home.

"His family are growing more and more concerned for him. Please help us find him by sharing this post. If you see him, or know where he is get in touch with us immediately on 101."