Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man’s welfare

Police and the family of missing 48-year-old Adrian Bamber, from Ballyclare, are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Adrian was last seen driving in the Larne area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 14 in a grey coloured Audi A4 car.

Adrian Bamber.

“Adrian is described as being around 5’9” tall, of large build with short grey hair and goatee beard and may have a cut to the left side of his forehead.

“Adrian, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 2073 14/08/19.”