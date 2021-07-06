Family of tragic NI truck driver sponsors race at Armoy

Armoy course clerk Bill Kennedy MBE (black polo shirt) with Vincent (centre) and Kathleen (far right) McAlonan and their daughter (Sean’s mum - centre) Briege Crawford. Also included in the photo are road racers (L to R), Davey Todd, Neil Kernohan, Joey Thompson and Darryl Tweed

Truck driver Sean McAlonan, known to many as ‘Scooby’, died as a result of a one vehicle road traffic collision in November 2018.

Later this month at the Armoy Road Races, Ballycastle company McAlonan Oils which is owned by Sean’s grandparents Vincent and Kathleen, will sponsor the Junior Classics race.

Following Sean’s passing, the community rallied around the McAlonan family to offer whatever support they could, including the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, who helped to organise Sean’s Memorial Truck Run, an event which raised £11,000 for Marie Curie last year.

Speaking about their grandson, Vincent and Kathleen said: “Sean has left us with some fantastic memories. He made such a difference in his short life and achieved so much.

“He lived out his dream of becoming a truck driver and worked all over England and Ireland and he also had a keen interest in farming.

“Sean was very popular amongst his peers and spent many Saturday nights getting dressed up in his checked shirt, blue jeans and Super Hampton boots for a night out with his friends.

“Sean enjoyed every minute of life and as a family, we miss him dearly as do all his friends and colleagues.”

They said: “We wanted to thank the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club for all their assistance during Sean’s Memorial Truck Run and we thought the most fitting way to do that was to sponsor a race, as we know it’s something that Sean would have really loved. We’re really looking forward to the event and feel so privileged to be able to give back to an organisation that helped us so much during our time of need.”

Clerk of the course, Bill Kennedy MBE, said: “On behalf of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, we are delighted that McAlonan Oils is sponsoring the Junior Classics race. We are humbled by the fact that this race will be run in Sean’s memory and that it’s an event that he would’ve got so much enjoyment out of.

“Sean was an incredibly popular young man, and his sad passing has left such a void, not only in the McAlonan family, but in the local community as well.

He added: “From the volume of entries that we have received thus far, the Junior Classics race is set to be a very good race. We hope that those attending this year will have a great weekend and we would like to sincerely thank the McAlonan family for their very kind support.”

Armoy Road Races take place on July 30 and 31, enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

