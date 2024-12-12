The Farmer's Bash is returning to Belfast next summer with a set-up even bigger and better than 2024, say organisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmer's Bash will host a two-day festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields – and will be headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs and The 2 Johnnies.

News of the 2025 gig comes after selling out Belsonic in record time last year for its inaugural ‘The Farmer's Bash’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it will be held across two days and four stages for 2025.

Taking over Northern Ireland's largest concert venue, Boucher Road Playing Fields, on August 9 and 10 next summer, The Farmer Bash Weekender is set to be unlike any other music festival held in NI.

It has been revealed that headline acts Kaiser Chiefs and The 2 Johnnies will perform across the weekend alongside a full festival lineup across the four stages - with performances from the Coronas, Nathan Carter, B*witched, Derek Ryan, Bingo Loco, 30+ Club and more.

Tickets go on sale for Farmer's Bash Weekender from Ticketmaster.ie on Friday, December 13 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since starting in 2017, the Farmer’s Bash has become one of Ireland's biggest music events.

It drew capacity crowds at the SSE Arena Belfast before growing into a multi-stage outdoor event for 2025.

Nigel Campbell creator and promoter of the Farmers Bash said: "We’ve listened to our audience, and after a hugely successful few years, including a rapid sell out success at Belsonic in 2024, we’ve made the decision to go big!

"Boucher Fields is the biggest concert site in Northern Ireland, and has hosted some incredible international acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to be bringing The Farmer’s Bash Weekender there for the first time, and can’t wait to show the fans the scale and ambition of this new annual event!"

The Farmers Bash

Meanwhile Alan Simms, event co-promoter from Belsonic / Shine added: "Nigel and his team have done incredible work with The Farmer’s Bash, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with him to scale up this incredible event.

"Our plans for 2025 are far in exception of 2024’s Belsonic event, and it’s helpful having the additional space at this venue to work with and ensure the highest level of customer experience."