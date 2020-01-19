Fatal dog disease Alabama Rot confirmed in NI - vets call for vigilance as beloved pet dies

Vets have called for vigilance after a much-loved pet died after contracting Alabama Rot disease.

This appears to be the only case of the deadly disease in NI so far.

A post on Jubilee Veterinary Centre's Facebook page says: "Alabama Rot case confirmed in Cookstown ❗️

"📍 Alabama Rot is a disease of unknown cause, but it is thought to live in the ground. It is not breed specific, so can affect any dog.

"📍 It will present as sores on the paws, face and body area. 📍 Internally, Alabama Rot can damage blood vessels in the kidneys, and lead to renal failure.

"What can you do?

✔️ Make sure to wash paws after muddy, woodland walks.

✔️ If you notice any sores on your dogs body, please contact us urgently.

"We will keep you posted if we hear any further updates on Alabama Rot in Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile Vet NI has reported: "VETS!!! BE AWARE . . . A case of Alabama Rot has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

"This is a devastating disease so your dog-owning clients may well be concerned.

"Please be ready to advise them of symptoms.

"Though the syndrome is not fully understood, an environmental link may be implicated therefore possible preventative measures such as rinsing dogs after a muddy/woodland walk may be helpful.

"Alabama Rot is still thankfully very rare and prompt action, ideally before renal symptoms occur, improves the chances of a successful outcome therefore be vigilant for any unexplained cuts/skin lesions, particularly on the legs and lower body."