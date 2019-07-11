Father Ted star passes away after short illness

Tributes have been paid to Father Ted star Brendan Grace, who has died at the age of 68 after a short illness.

The veteran entertainer, who was also a stand-up comedian, played Father Fintan Stack in the popular comedy series about three priests.

He died yesterday, surrounded by his family, after being diagnosed with lung cancer 10 days ago, his manager confirmed.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children, Bradley, Melanie, Brendan and Amanda.

The actor, who also starred in 2013 TV film Brendan Grace’s Bottler, had lived in the US for many years, but returned to his native Dublin in early June, where he was first diagnosed with pneumonia, before his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Expressing his sadness at Grace’s death, Irish president Michael D. Higgins said: “As a comedian, Brendan’s spontaneous wit and his sense of timing, his obvious delighting in interaction with his audiences, meant that Brendan’s sense of humour was drawing from, and itself a profound contribution to, the deep wellspring of Irish wit,” he said.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar also paid tribute, describing Grace as “one of the greats”.

Comedian Brendan O’Carroll, writer and star of Mrs Brown’s Boys, said: “So sad at the passing of a great comedy legend, husband and father Brendan Grace.

“He opened doors for so many of us and leaves a legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land.”