Father’s touching tribute to son ‘born to be a farmer’

Max Boggs

Speaking of his son Max, Ryan Boggs told mourners at Faughanvale Presbyterian Church: “My boy Max, I closed my eyes but for a moment and, suddenly, a man stood where a boy used to be.

“I may not carry you in my arms, but I will always carry you in my heart.

“You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become, but the proudest moment for me is telling others that you are my son. Love you son.”

Max, 18, died in the accident on June 4.

The Eglinton church was filled to capacity, with screens relaying the funeral service to those gathered outside.

Grieving relatives and friends were reminded of how Max loved three things in particular – farming, friends and his ‘wee family’.

“Max was born to be a farmer, I think we all know that,” Rev Lindsay Blair said. “There was simply no other occupation in mind.

“From his earliest days, as he spent so much time with you Ryan in the tractor, lying across the cab, going with you everywhere from the very youngest age, and yet, taking everything in.

“Learning and understanding all those skills – how to operate machinery, able to drive a tractor himself from the age of nine or 10.

“Fully able to operate one of those big Fendt tractors – and one of them is outside today.

“Putting people to shame, twice his age and more, as he told them how they should be manoeuvring that yoke properly. ‘Let me show you how to do it’.”

Rev Blair described Max as a perfectionist who worked incredibly hard.

And he explained how farming brought much joy and great satisfaction to him.

“No job was too big for Max and it had to be done straight away, there was no waiting. Even when he was on holidays he was thinking about it.”

He continued: “Max would have taken on any challenge. He loved farming and, of course, that is what took him to Australia as well.”

Rev Blair also spoke of Max’s love for his family, and his smile that “melted your heart”.

He then read some words from his mum, Rhonda: “I will forever miss your infectious smile and laugh.

“I could not be more proud to call you my son and you were amazing in every way.