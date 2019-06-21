Festival of Flight ready for take-off

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has announced Collins Aerospace as the official sponsor of its annual Festival of Flight, which will take place in Newcastle on Saturday, June 22.

The free airshow will welcome over 100,000 spectators to the seaside resort for a packed programme of world-famous aviation attractions and family entertainment, head-lined by the Red Arrows.

The agreement with Collins Aerospace continues a long-standing relationship with the Festival of Flight dating back to 2009.

At Collins Aerospace Kilkeel a workforce of more than 1,000 people manufacture seating for almost all the world’s major commercial airlines, contributing to the global success of the largest aerospace company in the world.

Nearly all aircraft today rely on systems and components from Collins Aerospace and the organisation is acknowledged as a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence sectors.

Chairman of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Charlie Casey said: “We are delighted that Collins Aerospace has renewed its long-standing sponsorship of Festival of Flight. We have a fantastic relationship with the aerospace manufacturer and its fantastic to have one of the largest employers in the council area support this flagship event.

“We are expecting over 100,000 spectators to attend the festival and they will certainly not be disappointed with the festival’s strongest line-up for years with a packed programme of aerial displays and host of family friendly entertainment on the ground.”

Looking forward to a day of stunning aerial spectacle set in the iconic location where the Mountains of Mourne, famously, sweep down to the sea, Stuart McKee, Acting Managing Director of Collin Aerospace Kilkeel, added: “Our passion for aviation is the foundation of everything we do and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share that passion with others, supporting an event which will doubtless be a memorable highlight of the Summer of 2019 as well as a significant contributor to our region’s growing tourism economy.

“Our congratulations go to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing this exciting initiative and, on behalf of all who will enjoy the occasion – including our own employees - our thanks go to the many agencies, organisations and aviation enthusiasts who give their time and expertise to deliver the adrenaline-packed programme. Together, they create a world class event, in a visually dramatic world class location.”

Festival of Flight, organised by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, with additional support from Tourism Northern Ireland, will bring a stellar line-up including the world-famous RAF Red Arrows who will be making their only appearance on the island of Ireland this year.

There will be unique daredevil routines and aerial manoeuvres to thrill the crowds with performances by the Muscle Bi-plane, The Blades, Team Raven, The Global Stars, Wing Walkers and the Irish Aerobatic Display Team.

The RAF Douglas C-47 Dakota and The RAF Tucano T1 will wow spectators with an array of vintage flying and low-level fly-bys.

Family fun is the focus for ground-based activities which will include a ‘food and entertainment village’ in Castle Park this contains a farmers’ market, artisan food and drink and children’s arts and craft workshops.

Festival of Flight is the second of three Giant Adventures events for the 2019 visitor season. For more details on our Giant Adventures and other 2019 events, visit www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/GiantAdventures

More information can also be found on Facebook @VisitMourneMountains and on Twitter @VisitMourne