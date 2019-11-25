Festive cash boost for Children's Hospice project

A children’s charity has received a festive cash boost thanks to local councils and former Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie.

Earlier this year, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Mid and East Antrim councils held a celebratory gala dinner to showcase the work of Mrs Christie during her 11-year tenure as Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim.

The local authorities agreed that money from the event be distributed to a worthy cause, and it was Mrs Christie’s wish the funds be gifted to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice for their ‘I’m Coming Home’ project.

The project supports families with sick children to allow them the opportunity to spend precious time at home with their family and friends.

A total of £3,735.25 was presented by Mrs Christie to the charity during a special reception in The Braid last week, hosted by Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

It will help support a team of highly trained and experienced paediatric nurses that can stay with the family, providing care 24 hours a day during precious family time.

Councillor Morrow said: “Elected members, staff and local community groups have been truly blessed to have been afforded the opportunity to work so closely with Mrs Christie over the years.

“She continues to be an inspirational champion of community groups and young people throughout County Antrim and right across the region and the gifting of this money to this special project only further enhances the example set by Mrs Christie throughout her time as Lord-Lieutenant.”

Mrs Christie added: “I would like to thank all those involved in the organising committee and I am delighted that such a very worthy cause is benefiting from the event.”