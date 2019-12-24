Festive spirit abounds as pooch finds new home

It’s the season of goodwill, and for one lucky pooch Christmas has arrived already, because after more than a year in kennels border collie Kezzie has finally found her forever home.

The adorable 13-year-old, who had been staying at Dogs Trust Ballymena, will now enjoy her first Christmas with new owners Nuala Wilson and her partner Lance, who intend to spoil the newest addition to the family with toys and treats over the festive season.

The couple had been searching for a four-legged companion and saw Kezzie’s picture online before visiting her at the Ballymena rehoming centre, where they fell in love with the tranquil canine and quickly made the decision to make her a permanent part of the family.

“Kezzie just seemed so relaxed and we got the chance to meet and play with her,” said Nuala of their first encounter.

“Despite being an older dog, she has the heart of a puppy and I personally believe she chose us as her new owners as much as we chose her. Our life has changed so much since taking her home with us and we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We definitely have more responsibility with a dog and a set routine, however Kezzie is part of the family and makes our house feel like a home. We can’t wait to spend Christmas with Kezzie; she will definitely get lots of toys and treats for dinner too.”

Sarah Park, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, is delighted Kezzie has found a home in time for the festive season, but urges people to remember that dogs are a substantial commitment and responsibility; the old slogan ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’, coined 35 years ago as part of a nationwide campaign to avoid people treating pets as disposable toys, should still very much be heeded.

She said: “We are so glad Kezzie has settled into her new home.

“Although we were sad to see her go, we are over the moon because she couldn’t have found a better family.

“Although Kezzie is the perfect example of a dog finding their forever home, statistics show online searches for puppies sky-rocket by 44 per cent in the countdown to Christmas; and we would urge the public not to buy puppies or dogs as gifts.

“Think carefully about the life-long commitment of getting a pet before making the decision.

“If someone isn’t sure about whether now is the right time is to welcome a four-legged friend into their home, we would encourage them to support rescue dogs in other ways such as becoming a volunteer foster carer or sponsoring one of our beautiful dogs.”

Dogs Trust Ballymena currently has 19 dogs of varying breeds available for adoption.