Field Marshal Montgomery narrowly miss out on pipe band world title in Glasgow
The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were aiming to secure the band’s 14th world title but were narrowly beaten by first time winners Boghill and Bathgate.
The new champions, from West Lothian, came into the competition on a high having been crowned UK champions in Lurgan earlier this year.
More than 35,000 people converged on Glasgow Green to watch 190 bands from all over the world challenge for the top honours.
Northern Ireland was represented by more than 20 bands, joining almost 9,000 pipers at the prestigious competition.
Last year’s runners-up, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, finished in third place.
Bands travelled from Australia, Malaysia, Canada, USA, England, Israel, Oman and Zimbabwe, however, the largest contingent – a total of 116 – came from Scotland.
Having been at the pinnacle of the pipe band scene for many years, a second place for the Field Marshal Montgomery may have been a disappointment for some of those involved, however, the band’s drum corps did secure the Champion of Champions title.
The Ulster-Scots Agency paid tribute to the band’s excellent performance on social media.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Huge congratulations and commiserations to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band who narrowly missed out on the top honours today at the World Pipe Band Championships.
"The band claimed the runners up spot in Grade 1, as well as winning the MSR (March, Strathspey and Reel ) piping, while the drum corps won the Medley drumming and claimed the Champion of Champions title overall.
"It can't be easy to carry the hopes of a nation every year, but as always, FM did us proud.”
Speaking to the BBC, Kevin Reilly of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "All of the pipers and drummers who gathered in Glasgow for this year's championships did their bands and their countries proud."They treated our audiences to an incredible display of talent and skill, making the event a huge success and unforgettable experience."Huge congratulations go to our 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band – they are very deserving winners."