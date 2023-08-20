The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were aiming to secure the band’s 14th world title but were narrowly beaten by first time winners Boghill and Bathgate.

The new champions, from West Lothian, came into the competition on a high having been crowned UK champions in Lurgan earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 35,000 people converged on Glasgow Green to watch 190 bands from all over the world challenge for the top honours.

Dr Richard Parkes of Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band at 2023 World Championships - Ulster-Scots Agency Facebook page

Northern Ireland was represented by more than 20 bands, joining almost 9,000 pipers at the prestigious competition.

Last year’s runners-up, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, finished in third place.

Bands travelled from Australia, Malaysia, Canada, USA, England, Israel, Oman and Zimbabwe, however, the largest contingent – a total of 116 – came from Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been at the pinnacle of the pipe band scene for many years, a second place for the Field Marshal Montgomery may have been a disappointment for some of those involved, however, the band’s drum corps did secure the Champion of Champions title.

The Ulster-Scots Agency paid tribute to the band’s excellent performance on social media.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Huge congratulations and commiserations to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band who narrowly missed out on the top honours today at the World Pipe Band Championships.

"The band claimed the runners up spot in Grade 1, as well as winning the MSR (March, Strathspey and Reel ) piping, while the drum corps won the Medley drumming and claimed the Champion of Champions title overall.

"It can't be easy to carry the hopes of a nation every year, but as always, FM did us proud.”