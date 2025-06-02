Filming begins in Donaghadee for season five of Hope Street as show is set to welcome two new characters
The coastal town will once again turn into the fictional Port Devine, a close-knit community where the local police team solves a crime in each episode.
In another eventful year of drama, series five also sees the show reach a milestone – its 50th episode.
This series introduces two new faces to Port Devine - Constable Donal Gallagher, played by Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Doctor Sasha Cookson, played by Jenn Murray (The Lovers).
Constable Gallagher is a well-known local rugby player, whose career was cut short by injury. As the newest member of the Port Devine Police department, Donal has found a new vigour for life and is soon set to make his mark.
Meanwhile Sasha Cookson, a local doctor, has recently taken over her father’s GP surgery. Sasha is direct and straight talking, which rubs some people up the wrong way, but it’s not a problem for Donal.
Mary McKeagney, Commissioning Editor, BBC Northern Ireland says: “Hope Street captures the humour and warmth of this place perfectly and it has been great to see it strike a chord with audiences across the UK.
“It’s a real milestone for all involved to hit episode 50 and we’re very proud of what the series has achieved.
“As ever, we’re grateful for the continued collaboration with BBC Daytime and Britbox International, and the support of Northern Ireland Screen, which makes this all possible.”
Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, says: “Hope Street is much more than a popular drama - it’s an important platform for nurturing local talent and building skills within Northern Ireland’s screen industry. With each new series, it creates career enhancing opportunities for emerging and established professionals across all areas of production. These experiences are essential in strengthening our local talent pipeline and sustaining a thriving screen industry."
Filming on Hope Street series five begins begins this month and series one, two, three and four are also available to watch now in full on BBC iPlayer, and on BritBox in its international markets.
