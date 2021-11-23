Fire at former poultry factory declared ‘major incident’

The fire has been declared a major incident.

More than 100 firefighters have been at the blaze at the former Fleming Poultry factory on the Ballymena Road.

They are expected to remain at the scene for at least another 24 hours, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This morning Translink said bus services to local schools were affected.

Meanwhile residents in the area, including those on the Garryduff Road, have been advised to stay indoors and close all their windows.

At the height of the blaze, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances were in attendance.

Ryan Thompson, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that fire fighters remained at the scene.

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

“At the minute we are still going to be here for at least another 24 hours, and once again firefighting operations are continuing but they are now contained within the footprint of the building,” he said.

“One again, we are asking the public to stay indoors and to keep windows closed in the immediate area because of the risk of asbestos. Once again, it is still burning in the building.”

Mr Thompson said there was no indication as yet as to the cause of the blaze.

He asked people again to avoid the area and reminded the public that road restrictions are still in place and are being managed by the PSNI.

In a statement NIFRS Group Commander David Nichol last night said: “Firefighters from across Northern Ireland are currently tackling a major fire at industrial premises, previously known as Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney.

“Currently over 100 firefighters, including 9 Officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident.

“Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) have declared this a ‘Major Incident’ and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

“NIFRS are asking local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

“The cause of fire is under investigation.”

