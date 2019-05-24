Fire crews attend blaze and suspected gas leak in Craigavon

A community centre in Craigavon has been cordoned off after workers discovered a fire this morning.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire at the old Moyraverty Centre but subsequently dealt with a suspected gas leak.

The building, which is home to a youth organisation, is close to St Brendan's Primary School, shops and a residential area.

Local SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham said he has been told the fire appeared to be 'malicious'.

"We could have been waking up to a huge explosion. It is just crazy," said the newly-elected councillor.

He said he understood police have spoken to the school about the situation but no one has been evacuated.

He voiced serious concern at the incident adding: "It is not on."