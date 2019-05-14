Fire Service colleagues form guard of honour for crew commander

Hundreds of people have turned out in Magherafelt to pay their respects to local fire crew commander David Brown who died after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle on Friday.

Colleagues from Magherafelt Fire Station formed a guard of honour as his remains were carried into Calvary Free Presbyterian Church this afternoon.

Senior representatives from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were among those attending the service for the 54 year old, who has been described as a true hero for his 22 years helping the community.

The funeral cortege from his home at Fern Close in the town was proceeded by a Fire Appliance to the church on Mullaghboy Hill.

Speaking before the funeral, former minister Rev William McCrea described Mr Brown, a father of three, as "a lovely lad."

"David was very gracious, compassionate and thoughtful person," said Lord McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown, who assisted at the funeral.

"I certainly thank God that no one else was involved. It was a heart attack like many experience in our own families and we know just how that can take place without any warning," he said.

Lord McCrea said his heart went out to Mr Brown's wife Geraldine and the family circle. "Geraldine and the family will miss him terribly but they can take comfort that he did not suffer and was immediately taken to be at home with the Lord."