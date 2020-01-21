Firefighters fight three-storey blaze in student area of Belfast | traffic chaos ongoing

Around 50 firefighters have this morning been tackling a blaze at a three-storey building on University Road in south Belfast.

The NI Fire Service said it received calls at about 1am today.

According to reports at the height of the operation, there were nine appliances at the scene including a specialist command unit and an aerial appliance.

The fire service say they expect to remain there throughout Tuesday morning but that it has now "scaled back operations".

The PSNI say University Road remains closed between Upper Crescent to University Street junction in both directions while fire service continue to deal with a building on fire.

University Road fire

University Road fire