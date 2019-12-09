First picture released of tragic swimmer Deirdre McShane who drowned this morning

This is the first picture released of tragic Deirdre McShane who died after she drowned this morning off the coast of Ballycastle.

The 58-year-old midwife was a mother-of-two who lived locally.

Tributes have started to pour in for Ms McShane online.

One lady wrote: "Such sad news. Deirdre was a fantastic midwife the whole way through my 2 pregnancies. You def won't be easily replaced. Rip thoughts and prayers with all your family and friends".

