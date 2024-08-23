Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Animal welfare charity places billboards at bus shelters along Portstewart’s bustling promenade encouraging everyone to enjoy the seaside by trying vegan alternatives

An animal welfare charity has place two adverts calling on visitors to Portstewart to agree that the traditional fish supper has ‘had its chips’!

As tourists flock to Portstewart, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has placed two billboards at bus shelters along the bustling promenade stating ‘Enjoy the seaside without the slaughter’.

The artwork, which encourages everyone to enjoy the seaside by trying vegan alternatives to a fish supper, is on display for a week in the resort, and the group hopes it will provide food for thought for passers-by.

PETA vice president of programmes Elisa Allen, explained: “Fish have feelings and experience pain just like our animal companions do, yet fishers haul them out of their ocean home and gut them – often while they’re still conscious.

“No one needs to be hooked, suffocated, and battered for a dinner, and PETA is urging the people of Portstewart to enjoy delicious vegan fish and chips, which celebrate the sea without the suffering.”

PETA points out that fish share knowledge and have long memories and cultural traditions. Yet more fish are killed for food each year than all other animals combined. In addition, 38 million tonnes of other aquatic animals are unintentionally caught annually as the fishing industry aims to satisfy consumer demand.