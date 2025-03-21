A proposal to refuse planning permission for a new residential development in Jordanstown was defeated during a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s

The proposal is for 25 dwellings, consisting of six detached houses, one chalet bungalow and 18 apartments as well as garages, car parking, landscaping and bike stores.

Planning officer Johanne McKendry told the committee six objections have been received highlighting concerns over road safety, parking, density and trees.

She indicated that five protected trees are proposed to be removed with 38 trees to be planted as a compensatory measure.

Proposed apartments in Jordanstown. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Objector Carole Bodels said the site “supports biodiversity” and provides natural drainage even though trees have been lost, which she said, were “carbon captures” and supported wildlife.

She went on to say she did not believe that 31 properties would “enhance this historic site” but instead would “block it from view” and called for the plan to be rejected in favour of “one that is more characterful taking in a historic house”.

Phase one is comprised of six dwellings.

Existing Dwelling

An officer’s report to the committee said: “The existing dwelling on the site is a large traditional two-storey red brick dwelling and it is situated at the rear of the plot.”

Architect Damien McLaughlin explained that the planned development is phase two of a residential proposal. He indicated there have been six objections from four properties “centred around traffic, drainage and local services.”

“We believe that all matters raised have been considered by the council and ourselves,” he stated.

He commented that open space will be provided which is “well in excess of planning guidelines”. He pointed out the existing dwelling is not listed.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell asked about the scale of the proposed development adding that he would “find it hard to envisage how it would work without a degree of overlooking”.

He was advised the separation distances are “well in excess of planning guidelines”. He pointed out it would be 31 units on “a very large site” describing it as “a modest proposal”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said that he believed it will have “an impact” on Whiteabbey which he described as “an already congested village”.

Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Cllr Stephen Cosgrove asked if the proposed tree planting would “mitigate for the loss of trees”.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, advised the site is covered by a Tree Preservation Order. “The applicant is required where trees are lost to put in compensatory planting,” he explained.

Ald Campbell proposed that planning permission be refused on the basis of proposed scale and density, seconded by Cllr Foster. The remaining committee members voted against his proposal.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Rosie Kinnear then proposed granting permission, seconded by Cllr Cosgrove.

Ald Campbell and Cllr Foster voted against this proposal which was approved after the remainder of the committee voted in favour.