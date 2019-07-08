Five star performance by Carrick students at Stranmillis awards

Carrickfergus students won five awards for outstanding academic achievement at Stranmillis University College’s awards ceremony.

Emma Jefferson, a former pupil at Central Primary School and Carrickfergus Academy, picked up the Hastings Elysium Cup, awarded to the top performing Health, Physical Activity & Sport Studies student: the Train Direct Cup, awarded to the student judged to have made the greatest contribution to the degree programme and The Sport NI Award for Dissertation Excellence.

Cherith McDonald is congratulated by Joan Henderson, business women and former nursery school principal.

Rebekah Kirkpatrick and Cherith McDonald, who both attended Victoria PS and Carrickfergus Grammar, won the CCMS Education in the Community Award, awarded annually to the student(s) who demonstrated a high level of sustained and active community engagement to improve educational opportunities for others, and the Joan Baird for Exceptional Practice awarded to the PGCE (Early Years) student displaying excellent promise as an Early Years classroom practitioner respectively.

Professor Anne Heaslett, college principal, said, “Emma, Rebekah and Cherith typify the outstanding talent of our graduates. Their innovation, commitment and passion to making a difference and building a better future for the children and communities they will work with will ensure that the delivery of high quality education is in safe hands.”