Fog warning for NI motorists - drivers asked to 'exercise caution'

Fog patches are set to create havoc for some NI motorists this morning, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office say that this morning NI will be "largely dry with some spells of sunshine" with "fog patches, most extensive in the south".

They also advise that this should "thin by the afternoon, but a few lingering throughout the day".

This evening will be a "dry evening and night, but fog patches are likely to becoming extensive overnight".

"Light southerly winds, becoming southeasterly at the end of the night," adds the forcaster.

The minimum temperature tonight is expected to be -3 °C.