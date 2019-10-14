Footage emerges of loyalist flute band parading through Belfast City Hall - investigation launched

Belfast City Council has launched an investigation after footage emerged of a loyalist flute band parading through City Hall.

A spokesman for the Council said: "We are investigating events on Saturday night in City Hall.”

The footage which emerged on social media appears to show Govan Protestant Boys parading through Belfast City Hall.

It appears to have happened after the band attended the George Telford Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge Centenary Dinner.

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran Beattie said his party has been in touch with the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council and will be demanding answers.

He said the incident was "disgraceful", adding: "This sends out the wrong message of the changing Belfast and City Hall which is supposed to be a shared space and open to all."

He said that the council was investigating whether there had been a "breach of protocol".

The Alliance Party's Michael Long said the videos appeared to show "completely unacceptable conduct in the shared space that is City Hall".

"There's absolutely no problem with people using [City Hall] to celebrate events," he told BBC News NI.

"But it shouldn't be done in a triumphalist way."