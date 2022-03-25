Football legend David ‘giving up the day job’

David Jeffrey spent the best part of 30 years at Linfield, as both a player and then manager, before taking up his current role managing Ballymena United.

However, one of his greatest achievements was managing to pursue a career helping those in need, while guiding both teams in the successful pursuit of silverware.

Still brimming with enthusiasm for football and a zest for life in general, the 59-year-old senior social worker will clear his desk at the Northern Health Trust next Friday and then see where life takes him.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is retiring as a senior social worker after 28 years. He was awarded an MBE last year for work in football and community relations. Photo: Mark Marlow PA

“Last year I began thinking ‘what does the future hold?’, said David.

“I remember a very clear conversation with my mother. I said ‘mum, I’m thinking about retirement but I’m not sure’.

“She gave me a very straight bit of guidance. She said ‘David, God is not a God of confusion, and you will know when it is right for you to go.

“I always had 60 in my head, but then I did some thinking and I actually joined the Trust on 1 April 1994 and I worked out in my head that if I went on the 31 March 2022 that would be 28 years done to the day.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey on the touchline for the home league match against Portadown last May Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

“And with my birthday being the 28th day of October I thought it was symmetrical. So that was the process. I just thought, I’ve got to step out in faith – it’s time for that bit to come to an end and see where I go from there.”

After a spell as a youth worker, David gained experience working with more troubled individuals and families and decided to move into social work, graduating in 1993.

“I worked in the old Rathgael [in Bangor] and then left there in 1994 to join the Northern Trust as a social worker, in the team for physical disability as it was known back then. I absolutely loved that work and was there for five years.

“I then became a senior social worker with the elder care team in Larne.”

Most recently, David has been working with both the elderly and those with physical disabilities as part of the “community integrated team”.

He said he would recommend it as a very fulfilling and worthwhile career.

“For me it has been a vocational calling. It is a job which is challenging, and it is difficult, and at times it can be frustrating, but it can also be so rewarding.

“There are people who have no family – who are literally all alone – and I count it a privilege to be able to help, and to make even small changes in people’s lives.

“I have a real appreciation for the people I work with. I spend more time with them than anybody else, so it’s a strange feeling, but I know it is the right time to leave.

“For this next part of the journey I have made no plans, I have just stepped out.

“I have been blessed so much, so if I can give back and help others that is what I will continue to do.”

