Former Alliance leader John Alderdice left 'heartbroken' after godson is killed in accident at US military base

Former Alliance Party leader John Alderdice has been left heartbroken by the terrible news that his godson has died following an accident at a US military base.

It is understood US Marine Corps 1st Lt. Hugh Conor McDowell, a platoon commander with the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, was killed and six others injured in a training accident involving a light armored vehicle at Camp Pendleton, California.

Lord Alderdice posted details of the tragic incident on Facebook, describing the news of the 24-year-old's death as "completely heartbreaking".

"My godson, Conor, has been killed in an accident at Camp Pendleton in California. 1st Lieutenant Conor McDowell was a very bright, popular, up-and-coming officer in the 1st Division US Marines, commanding a platoon of the 1st Light Armored Reconnaisance Battalion, when he was killed and six others injured in an accident with a vehicle which toppled over during a training exercise," he wrote.

"He was such a fine man and so successful in his chosen career. I will always remember sitting with him in the home of his parents, our good friends Michael McDowell and Susan Flanigan, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, and Conor telling me, as a little boy, that he wanted to be in the army."

Lord Alderdice posted two pictures of himself with Conor when he was a young child. The images were taken during visits to the US.

"Being in the military was what Conor had wanted to do from the time he was a small boy, and he followed through that ambition with drive and determination, and with singular success," the post continued.

"Like all military parents the perpetual anxiety for Michael and Susan was of course that their only child would be posted to a theatre of war and that there he would be injured or killed. That this terrible tragedy should happen on ‘home’ ground is a completely unexpected and devastating shock. He was making preparations and looking forward to getting married to his lovely girlfriend, Kathleen. It is almost unbelievable.

"For Michael and Susan to lose their only son and Kathleen to have such a wonderful life partner taken away just as that life was starting together is a total tragedy. There are no words to express the feelings, indeed they are so painful that one can hardly allow oneself to feel them. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time of profound shock, grief and mourning," Lord Alderdice concluded.

Posting details of the tragedy on Twitter, the US Marines tweeted: "We are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family. 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, platoon commander, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, died during a training event on Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2019. Semper Fidelis, Brother."