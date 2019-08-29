Former Belfast High pupil takes up Ulster President’s role

Plaudits have been paid to former Belfast High School student, Gary Leslie, following his appointment as IRFU (Ulster Branch) President.

Praising the former Ulster player, a spokesperson for the Shore Road school said: “Congratulations to former pupil Gary Leslie on his election as IRFU (Ulster Branch) President for the incoming season.

“Gary captained the BHS 1st XV during the 1986-87 season, represented Ulster Schools and was a member of Ulster’s Heineken Cup winning team in 1999. Congratulations from all at BHS!”

Mr Leslie had previously served as Senior Vice President.

Local residents have taken to social media to congratulate the new President.